A cyclist who was seriously injured in a crash with a van has died more than a month later.

Essex Police said the man, in his 60s, was taken to hospital with head injuries after the collision on Maldon Road, Witham, on 15 December.

The 31-year-old van driver has been interviewed by police and inquiries are continuing, the force said.

An appeal for anyone who saw the crash or who has any video footage has been asked to get in touch.