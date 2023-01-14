Volunteers with suitcases are needed to trial an airport's new shuttle service that King Charles III has already ridden on.

The Luton Direct Air-Rail Transit (DART) system, linking the airport with Luton Airport Parkway railway station, is due to open by Easter.

Luton Rising, which owns the airport, said its costs had risen from £200m to about £290m.

The willing passengers would also take part in evacuations and a number of "customer service scenarios".