Graffiti in Jersey is causing distress to parishioners and property owners says the town constable.

Constable Simon Crowcroft was speaking after an increase in graffiti in St Helier.

"It often causes distress to householders who have spent a lot of money on improving their properties and they are really upset that somebody has come along and left marks all over it," he said.

Connor Burgher, the town centre manager, said: "There's a difference between street art and graffiti, it is vandalism at the end of the day."