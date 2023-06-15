An RNLI lifeboat and other vessels have been standing in for Guernsey's St John marine ambulance Flying Christine III which has been out of service since February following a gearbox failure.

The RNLI St Peter Port Lifeboat, Brechou Chief and Access Challenger have all been deployed over the past few weeks for the ambulance service.

In total since February the lifeboat has been dispatched on 14 occasions for serious or life-threatening medical conditions, rescue crews confirmed.

St John Ambulance and Rescue Service's chief executive officer Mark Mapp said he was "extremely grateful for the crews of the relief vessels."