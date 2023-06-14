Charity and head teacher want 20mph limit by schools
At a glance
A head teacher and a charity call for 20mph speed limits outside schools
Dropmore Infant School in Buckinghamshire had asked for a speed limit reduction for many years
Buckinghamshire Council, which sets speed limits, said it was aware of concerns
Brake, the road safety charity, said speed reductions helps keep children safe
A head teacher and a road safety charity are calling for 20mph speed limits to be introduced outside schools.
Brake said reducing speeds would mean "children and their families can travel safely to and from school every day.".
Gitta Streete, head at Dropmore Infants in Burnham, Buckinghamshire, said some roads near the school had 60mph limits and she had wanted a "phased speed reduction system" for several years.
Buckinghamshire Council, which sets speed limits in the county, said it was aware of the concerns.
Ms Streete said: "What we often hear back is that because no-one has been seriously hurt or killed on that road, there is no need to make any changes.
"What we need is a proper, phased speed reduction system - a reduction to 20mph outside the school and safe areas for everyone to walk along and cross the road."
Steven Broadbent, the council's Conservative cabinet member for transport, said it took road safety "incredibly seriously" and was "very much aware of the concerns".
"We want to continue working as closely as possible with them and all schools to ensure all students have safe passage to and from school."
Lucy Straker, from Brake, said: "Why do we have to wait until a child is killed before we act?
"We're calling for roads around every school to have 20mph speed limits - and other measures to effectively reduce traffic speed - so children and their families can travel safely to and from school every day."
Linda Taylor, transport spokesperson for the Local Government Association, said: "It is up to each individual council to introduce measures based on their own local needs, taking into account the views of the school, police and local residents."
A Department for Transport spokeswoman said: "There are no plans to introduce default or national 20mph speed limits in urban environments."
A Department for Transport spokeswoman said: "There are no plans to introduce default or national 20mph speed limits in urban environments."