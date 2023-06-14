A head teacher and a road safety charity are calling for 20mph speed limits to be introduced outside schools.

Brake said reducing speeds would mean "children and their families can travel safely to and from school every day.".

Gitta Streete, head at Dropmore Infants in Burnham, Buckinghamshire, said some roads near the school had 60mph limits and she had wanted a "phased speed reduction system" for several years.

Buckinghamshire Council, which sets speed limits in the county, said it was aware of the concerns.