Motorcyclist, 31, dies after collision
A motorcyclist has died after a collision in Axminster on Wednesday.
Devon and Cornwall Police attended the scene on the A358 Chard Road, at the junction with South Common Road, at about 08:44 BST.
The force said the collision involved a Range Rover and a motorcycle.
A 31-year-old man had sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car was uninjured and the road was closed until about 16:30 BST while police investigated.
Police said anyone who witnessed the incident or had dashcam footage should contact them.
