A 72-year-old Ukrainian refugee who struggles to walk has been given a mobility scooter by local Rotary clubs.

Olga Tatarenko travelled for three days from a small town near Kharkiv at the beginning of March to join her daughter Iuliia Chiritoi in Rushden, Northamptonshire.

But the refugee struggles to walk as she is waiting for a knee replacement and would "stay indoors most of the time", her daughter said.

Now that three Rotary clubs in east Northants have donated the scooter it will "help her to get around, to not be isolated and to meet people", Ms Chiritoi said.