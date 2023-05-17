The venue has been chosen because it is the area of town that served as a base for the Exodus Collective - a community movement and sound system formed in 1992 that organised parties and raves.

It was the subject of a BBC Radio 1 documentary, external.

However, the comedy drama centres around the lives of two young people, Lu and Tone, who went through school and university in an era after the explosion of rave culture in the late 1980s and early 90s.

"They both have these big dreams and it's about exploring the idea that people who come from Luton or towns like Luton are often told the narrative that they maybe can't achieve those dreams," said Doherty.

"I think it's really going to resonate with young people."

The play was written by James McDermott who spoke to young people from Luton during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdowns, including Doherty.

"James learnt about what our experiences were like growing up in Luton and then, from our responses, he would then take bits and pieces of those and he crafted them all into this story," said the assistant director.

"The story is very literally taken from the direct experiences of people like me."