Reopening options for Herm's school will be put to the States of Guernsey.

The Committee for Education, Sport & Culture (ESC) lodged three additional amendments to the requête about education provision in the island.

Herm primary school was closed in July after a fall in the number of pupils, with students set to travel to Guernsey to be educated in a year-long trial.

Deputy David De Lisle called for the island's education committee to reverse its decision to close the school.