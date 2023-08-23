New £630k park opens to the public
The £630,000 park at East Park in Wolverhampton features climbing walls, slides and a splash pad
It was opened with a community event on Tuesday
Ramped access is designed to make it more accessible
A new play park has been opened in Wolverhampton.
The £630,000 attraction at East Park features climbing walls, slides, a splash pad water play area and other equipment.
Ramped access for wheelchair users and hand grips have been added to make the park more accessible.
City of Wolverhampton Council celebrated the opening with a community event on Tuesday.
Designs of the facilities were based on feedback from more than 200 residents, the local authority said.
Councillor Craig Collingswood said: “I’d like to thank all the residents who took the time to take part in the public consultation.
"The fantastic new play area and splash pad at East Park offers such a fun way to get active with friends."
