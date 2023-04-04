Probate law changes proposed

Jersey aerial picture

It could become easier for some items of property to be inherited following a person's death in Jersey.

Changes are being proposed to probate law, which governs how a deceased person's property should be handled.

Under the plans, beneficiaries would be able to receive anything up to the value of £30,000 by completing a form.

Currently they have to go through the process of probate, which can be time consuming and expensive.

The changes could be debated from the end of May.

States of Jersey Draft Probate Amendment