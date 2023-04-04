It could become easier for some items of property to be inherited following a person's death in Jersey.

Changes are being proposed to probate law, which governs how a deceased person's property should be handled.

Under the plans, beneficiaries would be able to receive anything up to the value of £30,000 by completing a form.

Currently they have to go through the process of probate, which can be time consuming and expensive.

The changes could be debated from the end of May.