Probate law changes proposed
It could become easier for some items of property to be inherited following a person's death in Jersey.
Changes are being proposed to probate law, which governs how a deceased person's property should be handled.
Under the plans, beneficiaries would be able to receive anything up to the value of £30,000 by completing a form.
Currently they have to go through the process of probate, which can be time consuming and expensive.
The changes could be debated from the end of May.