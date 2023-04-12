Clinical death reflects when a person stops breathing and their heart stops pumping blood to vital organs.

“I have no clue where I was," Mr Singh said.

"All I know is for 45 minutes, my children didn’t have a dad. That's a scary, scary thought."

In the early hours of 26 November 2020, he was suffering chest pains and his wife, Raj Kaur, who was five months pregnant, called for an ambulance.

Mr Singh, a health and wellbeing officer, went into cardiac arrest four times.

On the final time, medics worked for 45 minutes in resuscitation without success.

They were about to pronounce him dead when cardiologist Dr Arijit Singh suggested using a technique he had read about a few weeks earlier called double sequential external defibrillation.

The technique involves using two defibrilators, placing one on the patient's front and one on the back and shocking in quick succession at maximum dose.

“I just couldn’t believe what he’s done for me," Mr Singh, from Great Barr, said of his doctor.

“Every moment for me is heightened, life is just amazing for me.

"I’ve seen just how vulnerable the human body is, but in my own self I’ve also seen how resilient, stoic and superhuman it can be."