Plans for a new railway station in Bradford are expected to be revealed next week, the rail minister has confirmed.

The government had been exploring options for a new station to help the regeneration of the West Yorkshire city, Huw Merriman told MPs.

He was updating them on the official response to a Transport Select Committee report scrutinising the government's Integrated Rail Plan (IRP).

The IRP sparked criticism among leaders in the north of England in 2021 when plans for a new line linking Leeds and Manchester via Bradford were dropped.