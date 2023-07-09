Manx athletes have made a strong start at the Island Games in Guernsey with a medal haul of five on the opening day of action.

Robert Watterson and Mark Riley secured the island's first gold in the Olympic Trap shooting team event.

Meanwhile, debutant Regan Corrin was the only competitor to clear 1.95m to win gold in the men's high jump.

The 16-year-old said he was "buzzing" and the day "couldn't have gone any better".