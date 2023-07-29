Climate change impact to be considered in all council decisions
Following a vote, every Herefordshire Council decision will now consider the impact on the environment and climate change
Every decision made by Herefordshire Council will now take into account the impact on the environment and climate change, the authority has said.
Councillors said the need for action was urgent as extreme weather was costing lives across the world.
A motion was unanimously supported by councillors from all parties at a full council meeting.
In February 2020, Herefordshire suffered the worst flooding on record.
Councillor Ellie Chowns, who proposed the motion, said: "Pollution has caused a collapse in biodiversity in our precious Rivers Lugg and Wye.
"Wildlife is under extreme pressure and species loss is accelerating."
Councillors said it was "common sense" to consider the impact on the climate in all decisions they made in the future and that it should not be a political matter.
They added that respecting the environment should enhance progress and not stop it.
The council first passed a climate emergency motion in 2019 and that was updated in December 2020.
Mrs Chowns, leader of the Green Party in Herefordshire, said: "Since that time the scale of the challenge has become greater, and the need for action more urgent.
"We can see the effects of the climate and ecological emergency very clearly at local level. "