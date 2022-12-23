The council said it was the Home Office's intention to open a former hotel site in early January.

It said it was an unsuitable location and it would put a strain on health, education and social care services.

It added that its concerns and objections had been "disregarded".

It said it meant more than 1,000 asylum seekers were staying in the West Northamptonshire area, which includes Northampton, Brackley, Daventry and Towcester.