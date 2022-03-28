A man has appeared in court in County Cork in the Republic of Ireland charged with the murder of his brother and the attempted murder of his father.

John Murphy, 42, of Sea View Avenue in Carrigaline, was detained on Saturday.

His brother Shane Murphy, 27, died at the scene of the attack in Sea View Avenue.

Their father, John Murphy Snr, 75, is in a stable condition in hospital.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported Mr Murphy underwent emergency surgery for stab wounds.

Gardaí (Irish police) said they were called to the incident at about 03:30 local time

The defendant was also charged with two counts of producing a knife capable of inflicting serious injury.

He made no reply when the charges were put to him.

A defence solicitor said a bail application would be made on John Murphy's behalf to the high court.

He was remanded in custody for a week.