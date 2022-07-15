An Edinburgh-based space rockets company has opened a new manufacturing and production facility in Cumbernauld.

Skyrora said the site was the largest of its kind in the UK and would create new job opportunities in North Lanarkshire, and the rest of Scotland.

The facility has capacity to build 16 Skyrora XL vehicles - rockets for carrying small satellites into Earth's orbit - once mass production begins.

Work has already started on two vehicles.

Last year, Skyrora signed a multi-launch deal with SaxaVord Spaceport, which has plans to build a rocket launch site on Unst, Shetland.

The Skyrora Vehicle Assembly Building in Cumbernauld consists of 5,110 sq m (55,000 sq ft) of factory floor and office space, along with a 6,225 sq m (67,000 sq ft) yard.

The company said the site was big enough to accommodate up to 16 of its 22.7m (74.4ft) Skyrora XL vehicles, and up to 100 workers.