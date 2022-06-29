Night Tube services to return on Northern line
At a glance
Night Tube services will begin running on the Northern line on Saturday
Night services across the London Underground network had been suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic
Services on the Central, Victoria and Jubilee lines have already returned
The move is hailed as a boost for businesses
Night Tube services will begin running again on the Northern line from Saturday, Transport for London (TfL) has announced.
All night services across the Tube network were suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic.
They were reinstated on the Central and Victoria lines in November last year, and on the Jubilee line in May.
The transport body added that night services on the Piccadilly line would return later in the summer.
'Landmark moment'
The number of daytime trains running on the new Northern line branch to Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms have also been doubled.
It comes as the latest statistics showed passenger numbers across the network have returned to 72% of pre-pandemic levels.
London's night czar Amy Lamé welcomed the return of the Night Tube, tweeting, external that it would provide a boost to businesses.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan hailed it as "another landmark moment" in the recovery from the pandemic.
TfL director of customer operations, Nick Dent, added: "Night Tube provides a safe and quick travel option for all Londoners and visitors looking to make the most of all the capital has to offer in the evenings, and those who need to travel to or from work at night."