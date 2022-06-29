Night Tube services to return on Northern line

The number of daytime trains running on the new Northern line branch to Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms have also been doubled.

It comes as the latest statistics showed passenger numbers across the network have returned to 72% of pre-pandemic levels.

London's night czar Amy Lamé welcomed the return of the Night Tube, tweeting, external that it would provide a boost to businesses.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan hailed it as "another landmark moment" in the recovery from the pandemic.

TfL director of customer operations, Nick Dent, added: "Night Tube provides a safe and quick travel option for all Londoners and visitors looking to make the most of all the capital has to offer in the evenings, and those who need to travel to or from work at night."