A Wales football fan has got a photo of himself with fans from every country in the World Cup.

Sam Williams' quest began with one fan at the airport as the 29-year-old insurance underwriter from Cardiff travelled to Qatar.

He kept going from nation to nation in the 32-country tournament, playing "large scale hide and seek in Doha" to collect some pictures.

"Fans from the smaller nations were as rare as unicorns in the crowds," he said.

“I thought I’d give it a go," he said. "This is a unique World Cup with all the matches in Doha, as opposed to being spread across a country or even countries."

Finding supporters from countries like Mexico and Argentina with huge fan contingents was easy, he said.

But Sam said he and the six friends he travelled with had to scour the airport, metro stations, international sports bars in hotels and even souks to find fans from smaller countries like Ghana, Costa Rica and Switzerland.

"By the last few countries it almost felt like I was playing a large scale hide and seek in Doha," he explained.

"When I eventually found my last in a Swiss couple it felt like being reunited with long lost family members.”

He got his last fan picture just hours before flying home after a week.

“It was great meeting fans from all around the world who were all as excited as us to be there," he said.

“Everyone I asked was more than happy to have a photo and it often led to a great little exchange on where they had come from and their hopes for the tournament.

‘’My favourite picture is definitely when we were joined by a group of Saudi Arabians on the metro who had just pulled off one of the biggest World Cup upsets beating Argentina.

"I feel like you can even hear that picture.’’

As well as seeing the first two Wales games in his week-long stay, Sam also managed to get tickets to see France beat Australia, Japan shock Germany and Brazil defeat Serbia.

”I have been one of many fans collecting the official World Cup Panini stickers, but this was my chance to have my own little collection of fans up close and personal.

”We might not win the World Cup this year - but I'm delighted at getting fans from every country in the back of the net."