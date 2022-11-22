A coroner has written to the health secretary warning a lack of guidance around a bacteria that could contaminate new hospitals' water supply may lead to future deaths.

I﻿t follows inquests into the deaths of Anne Martinez, 65, and Karen Starling, 54, who died a year after undergoing double lung transplants at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge in 2019.

Both were exposed to mycobacterium abscessus, likely to have come from the site's water supply.

T﻿he coroner said there was evidence the risks of similar contamination was "especially acute for new hospitals".