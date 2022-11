A coroner has written to the health secretary warning a lack of guidance around a bacteria that could contaminate new hospitals' water supply may lead to future deaths.

It follows inquests into the deaths of Anne Martinez, 65, and Karen Starling, 54, who died a year after undergoing double lung transplants at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge in 2019.

Both were exposed to mycobacterium abscessus, likely to have come from the site's water supply.

The coroner said there was evidence the risks of similar contamination was "especially acute for new hospitals".