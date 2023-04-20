Parts of a Kent high street are being used as a filming location for the upcoming series of The Crown, according to shop owners.

Film crews have been seen setting up in Rochester High Street with shop signage depicting Windsor.

One shop frontage displayed cakes in the window with the images of the actors who play Charles and Camilla in the Netflix series and the date of their wedding in 2005.

Cheran Friedman, who owns Cheran's Bakery, said she was "a huge fan" of The Crown and was "so excited".