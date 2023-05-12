Funeral for firefighter who served across Midlands
The funeral of a firefighter from Cheshire has taken place.
Ken Wong, 44, worked at Crewe Fire Brigade and died from cancer on 18 April.
He was previously stationed at Northfield in Birmingham and Atherstone in Warwickshire.
The service was held at St Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Crewe.
"Everyone in the FBU sends Ken's family, friends, and colleagues our condolences, solidarity and support at this very sad time," the FBU said.
Alex Waller, from Cheshire's Fire and Rescue Service's said, "Flags should remain at half-mast until after Ken's funeral."