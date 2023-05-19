A nine-month-old baby has been seriously injured after being attacked by a dog.

Emergency services were called to a private address in Lime Avenue in the village of Aldingbourne, near Chichester, at about 14:00 BST on Thursday.

The baby suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, Sussex Police said. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers seized the dog and an investigation into the circumstances of the attack has been launched.