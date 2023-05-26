Megan Bowen, 17, added: “There’s a lot of self-consciousness around when you’re on your period. You’re in the public eye when you’re playing sport.

“I deal with quite bad pains in my back and stomach and I have to make coaches aware because my performance on that day may not be up to scratch.

“In the league we’re in, most coaching staff are male. That’s how it is. So you have to be comfortable enough to tell them.

“It’s about giving people a chance to speak about it, in an open and honest environment.”

Ms Bowen said that it was not just the physical symptoms of menstruation that needed to be considered, but the mental health side of things too.

“You’re always looking on your app [and thinking]: ‘It’s coming up in two days, how is it going to affect me?’

“That needs to be talked about. You might be grumpy one day, but there’s reasoning behind it and I think as long as people understand that, then we’re getting somewhere.”