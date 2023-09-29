Two men who attacked a man at a Nottinghamshire bus stop on Christmas Day have been sentenced.

Brogen Bown, 25, and Wayne Maxwell, 34, punched the 23-year-old in the face outside a shop in Newcastle Street, Worksop, at about 17:45 GMT.

At Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, Maxwell, of Yeoman Close, Worksop, was jailed for four months after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Bown, of Queen Street, Worksop, was handed a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must complete 50 rehabilitation activity requirement days after admitting the same charge.