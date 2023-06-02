A military court in Lebanon has charged five men with the killing of an Irish soldier last year, Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported.

Pte Seán Rooney, 24, from County Donegal, was in one of two armoured vehicles which came under fire while travelling to Beirut last December.

He was the first Irish soldier to die while on UN peacekeeping duty in Lebanon in more than 20 years.

Another soldier, 22-year-old Trooper Shane Kearney, was seriously injured.

The men charged are understood to be members of the Hezbollah militia.

A Lebanese military court said their alleged actions could be punishable by death under the Lebanese penal code.

Hezbollah, which has both a political and a military wing, handed a man over to Lebanese authorities 10 days after Pte Rooney was killed in 2022.

A spokesperson for the Irish Department of Defence said it was aware of reports that a number of individuals had been charged in relation Pte Rooney's death.

Pte Rooney was a member of the 121st Infantry Battalion, UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon).

UNIFIL is tasked with overseeing a fragile peace along the border between Lebanon and Israel.