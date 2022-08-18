A Scottish rockets firm says it has taken a step closer to launching satellites into space from Shetland.

Skyrora has carried out a static fire test on an engine for its 23m (75ft) long Skyrora XL orbital rocket.

The Edinburgh-based company said the engine operated as expected during a 20 second "burn" at Machrihanish Airbase in Argyll.

Skyrora hopes to begin commercial launches from the planned Saxa Vord Space Centre in Unst next year.

The test at Discover Space UK's site at Machrihanish involved a "hot firing" of an engine for the second stage - or section - of the Skyrora XL rocket.

The rocket has three different stages and has been designed to carry a payload of up to 315kg (694lb).

Chief operation officer, Lee Rosen, said: “The static fire test looks, sounds and feels a lot like a rocket launch, but without lifting off."

The second stage was assembled at Skyrora’s recently-unveiled Cumbernauld manufacturing facility.