Rocket test takes firm closer to Shetland launches
A Scottish rockets firm says it has taken a step closer to launching satellites into space from Shetland.
Skyrora has carried out a static fire test on an engine for its 23m (75ft) long Skyrora XL orbital rocket.
The Edinburgh-based company said the engine operated as expected during a 20 second "burn" at Machrihanish Airbase in Argyll.
Skyrora hopes to begin commercial launches from the planned Saxa Vord Space Centre in Unst next year.
The test at Discover Space UK's site at Machrihanish involved a "hot firing" of an engine for the second stage - or section - of the Skyrora XL rocket.
The rocket has three different stages and has been designed to carry a payload of up to 315kg (694lb).
Chief operation officer, Lee Rosen, said: “The static fire test looks, sounds and feels a lot like a rocket launch, but without lifting off."
The second stage was assembled at Skyrora’s recently-unveiled Cumbernauld manufacturing facility.
Nasa shuttles
Machrihanish is a former military base and was used by the US Air Force during World War Two.
RAF and Nato aircraft flew out of the base until 1997 and its 1960s-constructed 3,049m (10,003ft) long runway was certified for emergency landings by Nasa's space shuttles.
Saxa Vord Space Centre secured planning permission from Shetland Islands Council in February.