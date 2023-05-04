A tender process to find a new provider of sub-post office services in Port Erin has been halted after the current provider agreed to stay on.

In April it was announced the provider had given notice to terminate the contract after 19 years in the role.

That led to the start of a hunt for an alternative provider of counter and parcel services.

However, Isle of Man Post Office said that current operator's resignation had been withdrawn and the facility would continue to be operated from the Church Road site.