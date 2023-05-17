Club's ground problems spare rivals relegation
At a glance
A football team's celebrations after being promoted have proved premature after being told their pitch is not up to standard
Dawley Town paraded through the town on the back of a scaffolding truck after an unbeaten run saw them move up from the Shropshire County Premier Division
Days later they found out they would remain in the league after their ground failed an inspection for the Midland League
It means rivals AFC Bridgnorth, which was facing relegation from the Midland League, will be able to stay up
Dawley Town football club has been told it will not be promoted, despite going unbeaten through the season.
The team celebrated promotion from the Shropshire County Premier Division last week with a parade on the back of a scaffolding truck.
However by Tuesday, the dream was over when a report concluded the ground was unfit for the Midland League Division One.
It means rivals AFC Bridgnorth, which were facing relegation, will be able to stay up.
"I anticipated we wouldn’t pass the ground grading," said Dawley Town manager Tom White.
"It's a lot, it's a big step."
For the ground to meet standards, it will need flood lights, more seats, a pitch entrance with barriers for referees, as well as more toilets.
However the squad's disappointment is a gain for AFC Bridgnorth which said it was "really good news".
"It's massively important to everybody at the club," said secretary Steve Groome.
It has given the club the determination "not to be in this position next year waiting for reprieve," he said.
Mr White said his Dawley Town team were "not really that downbeat".
"Things are looking positive," he said. "I'm really looking forward to next season.
"I've identified areas we need to improve on... Who knows, we could go two seasons unbeaten."