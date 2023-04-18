Lewis Capaldi music video stars terrier from Worcester

The co-owner of a dog which stars in Lewis Capaldi's latest music video says it is "surreal" it has been viewed more than a million times.

Five-year-old Winnie was selected for the video for Wish You The Best when Dawn Innet, from Worcester, sent a photo of the Cairn Terrier to an agent.

The video has been viewed 1.3m times on YouTube since it was uploaded on Friday.

"It's absolutely crazy, it really is surreal," Ms Innet said.