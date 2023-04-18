Lewis Capaldi music video stars terrier from Worcester

Winnie, co-owned by Molly Davison, appeared in the music video alongside actor David Bradley

The co-owner of a dog which stars in Lewis Capaldi's latest music video says it is "surreal" it has been viewed more than a million times.

Five-year-old Winnie was selected for the video for Wish You The Best when Dawn Innet, from Worcester, sent a photo of the Cairn Terrier to an agent.

The video has been viewed 1.3m times on YouTube since it was uploaded on Friday.

"It's absolutely crazy, it really is surreal," Ms Innet said.

The agent contacted her in the middle of February seeking photos of Cairn puppies and older dogs as she ran dog grooming and training business The Dog House.

Ms Innet co-owns Winnie with Molly Davison and she said her friend happened to have Winnie at her feet when they called and took a quick photograph of her.

"That was the last photo she sent to me but the first one the director ended up receiving and as soon as he saw her he said 'oh gosh, that's the dog'," Ms Innet said.

EMI Records

Winnie took 10 days to be trained how to carry an envelope in her mouth

The storyline in Capaldi's video was based on the story of Greyfriars Bobby, the terrier which faithfully visited its master's grave for 14 years after his death in 1858.

Winnie starred alongside Harry Potter and Game of Thrones actor David Bradley, who portrayed a postman in a village.

EMI Records

David Bradley played a postman in a village in the video

EMI Records

Winnie was "unphased by everything but getting a lot of special treatment" after the video, Ms Innet said

To fulfil her role, in one scene the terrier has to carry an envelope in her mouth and Ms Innet said to get her to do this took "blood, sweat and tears" over 10 days.

"She nailed it on the day. We were jumping up and down with glee when she got that right," she said.

The pair only learnt it would be a Lewis Capaldi video after the scenes were filmed and Ms Innet said they have probably watched the video "about 1,000 times".

As for Winnie, stardom has not changed her much as beforehand she was "pretty demanding anyway", her co-owner said.

"She's still the same old Winnie, unphased by everything but getting a lot of special treatment, attention and treats."

