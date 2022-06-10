Plans have been lodged to convert the first water-powered textile mill in the Borders into a mountain bike innovation centre.

The £13m scheme would see the Caerlee Mill in Innerleithen - which dates back to 1788 - take on a new role.

The proposals are being supported by the Borderlands Growth Deal - backed by both the UK and Scottish governments.

The innovation centre will allow companies to develop new products and services as well as training and testing riders.

It has been estimated the development could create more than 400 jobs for the area.

South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) is delivering the overall project, with support from partners Edinburgh Napier University and Scottish Borders Council.

The final business case for full funding will be submitted for approval later this year but in the meantime the planning application has been lodged with the local authority.

Scotland Office minister Iain Stewart said the project was "really gathering momentum" and would regenerate an important historic site.

Prof Russel Griggs, who chairs SOSE, described it as "another important step forward".