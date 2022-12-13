A woman has died and two other women have been seriously injured after a car hit a number of pedestrians in County Cork in the Republic of Ireland.

It happened at Dromanallig, in the village of Ballingeary at about 01:10 GMT on Tuesday.

The woman who died was in her early 50s.

The other two casualties, who are both in their 40s, were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

The man who was driving the car was not injured and neither were his passengers, according to gardaí (Irish police).

They have cordoned off the scene and have appealed for witnesses.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ said it understood that all of the people involved were known to each other, external.