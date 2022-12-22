A tower block for more than 400 students has been approved after a debate over fears Nottingham has reached its "saturation point".

Development consultants Lichfields and architecture practice Consarc had proposed a 22-storey tower and two smaller blocks on the site of demolished industrial units at the junction of Queen’s Road and London Road.

Revised plans for an L-shaped block with 12 storeys were backed by Nottingham City Council's planning committee at a meeting on Wednesday.

A decision on the larger structure and a smaller tower was deferred by councillors in October and will be resubmitted next year.