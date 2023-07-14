A dog owner has told how she rushed her dog to the vets after he swam in a reservoir contaminated with blue-green algae.

Rose Gare-Simmons had been hill walking on Thursday when she decided to let her labrador retriever Blisco, cool off in Thirlmere Reservoir in the Lake District.

Seconds after he had gone in, she realised the water was contaminated and managed to get him to a vet within an hour.

The Environment Agency said samples had now been taken from the water and were being tested to determine if the algae was toxic.