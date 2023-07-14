Blue-green algae warning after dog rushed to vet
At a glance
A dog owner has told how she rushed her dog to the vets after he swam in a reservoir contaminated with blue-green algae.
Rose Gare-Simmons had been hill walking on Thursday when she decided to let her labrador retriever Blisco, cool off in Thirlmere Reservoir in the Lake District.
Seconds after he had gone in, she realised the water was contaminated and managed to get him to a vet within an hour.
The Environment Agency said samples had now been taken from the water and were being tested to determine if the algae was toxic.
Ms Gare-Simmons, from Morecambe, said it was a really hot day and she had been worried her pet would suffer heatstroke after a long walk at Raven Crag.
She decided to take him to Thirlmere to cool off, however he ran off ahead and she lost sight of him because the area was so overgrown.
She said: "Blisco had run ahead and I caught up with him in the water less than a minute later.
"I saw the state of the water, it was so green and thick it looked like paint.
"I panicked and got him out and took him to a clearer bit of water to wash him.
"I heard that algae can kill dogs within an hour as it is so poisonous so I rang the vet and we were in the car within seconds."
It took Ms Gare-Simmonds around 45 minutes to get Blisco to her vets where he was given injections to induce vomiting.
She said he was kept in for a few hours but is now home, sleeping a lot and recovering.
Blue-green algae occurs naturally in bodies of freshwater, but some kinds can be toxic to humans and lethal to animals.
It impossible to tell if the algae is the dangerous kind just by looking at it, so it best to not enter the water if you suspect there is algae, The Lake District National Park Authority said. , external
An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Our officers have visited Thirlmere to collect water samples following reports of blue-green algae, which are now at our laboratory for testing.
“If an algal bloom is confirmed by the Environment Agency, that information is sent to the landowners and other statutory bodies so that any necessary action can be taken."
The spokesperson added that members of the public can report sightings of blue-green algae to an incident hotline on 0800 807060., external
