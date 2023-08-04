The Conservatives no longer have overall control of East Sussex County Council, after losing a seat in a by-election on Thursday.

Voters in Eastbourne's Meads division chose the Liberal Democrat candidate Brett Wright as their new county councillor.

The by-election was triggered by the death of long-standing Conservative councillor Barry Taylor, who represented the division for 18 years.

This brings down the number of seats the Tories hold to 25 out of 50, meaning they remain the council's largest group but are one seat short of maintaining an overall majority.