Tories lose overall control of county council
The Conservatives no longer have overall control of East Sussex County Council, after losing a seat in a by-election on Thursday.
Voters in Eastbourne's Meads division chose the Liberal Democrat candidate Brett Wright as their new county councillor.
The by-election was triggered by the death of long-standing Conservative councillor Barry Taylor, who represented the division for 18 years.
This brings down the number of seats the Tories hold to 25 out of 50, meaning they remain the council's largest group but are one seat short of maintaining an overall majority.
In July a by-election in Heathfield and Mayfield was triggered by the death of another Conservative councillor, with the seat being won by the Green Party.
It is likely that Conservatives will maintain leadership of the council but the new balance of seats could have an impact on the outcome of full council votes.
