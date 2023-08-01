A Ukrainian painter is starting a residency at a Suffolk garden exhibiting his colourful artwork.

Andriy Nekrasov is a state honoured artist in Ukraine and the first ever artist in residence at Fullers Mill Garden, in West Stow. near Bury St Edmunds.

He and his family arrived in the UK in September under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, and have been living with a Fullers Mill volunteer.

Mr Nekrasov will paint in the garden and sell his work to help raise money for charities in Ukraine and Suffolk.