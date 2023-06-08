A man has been arrested in connection with two reported sexual assaults by a cyclist in Nottingham.

Police said a woman reported an incident on Church Street in Lenton at about 22:30 BST on 28 May, with another woman reporting being approached but not assaulted shortly afterwards.

A second woman said she had been assaulted near the underpass in Sherwin Road at about 23:00 the following day.

The 25-year-old detained by police remains in custody for questioning.