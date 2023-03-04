Antique furniture at a city museum has been put into a giant freezer after suspected woodworm was found.

Workers at Strangers' 'Hall museum, Norwich, discovered the wood-eating larva during the annual deep clean of the medieval merchant house.

Bethan Holdridge, from the museum, said action had been taken to "nip any latent problems in the bud".

A chaise longue, numerous chairs, a table and a stool were all removed.