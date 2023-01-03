Plans to build five detached houses in a rural village have been blocked by councillors.

Developers A R Cartwright and D Walker had applied to construct the homes on land off Chapel Lane in Witherley, close to the Leicestershire-Warwickshire border.

However Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council's planning committee rejected the plans, saying they would "result in unsustainable and unjustified ribbon development" in the countryside.

Witherley Parish Council had also objected to the plans, citing concerns about extra traffic on Chapel Lane and potential harm to the village's rural character.