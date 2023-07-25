More than 200 members of the BID have signed up to the programme.

Through the system, 97 known offenders have been identified, Mr Mullen said.

He said: "Members are building character profiles to establish patterns of offending, giving police the chance to be proactive in their approach to crime prevention.

"All of us want to see the town centre prosper and be a place where visitors can come to shop or enjoy a meal out with friends in a safe and welcoming environment."