User numbers for the mobile service are down and three of its four library vans are coming to the end of their "serviceable lives", councillors heard.

Several opposition councillors criticised the plans, urging the cabinet to delay a decision.

The Liberal Democrats ‘called-in’ the move for further examination in September, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

A campaign to save the libraries, set up by Torridge Lib Dem councillor Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin, has since received over 2,000 signatures and has now been backed by authors Stephen Fry and Michael Rosen.

In a statement sent to Cllr Cottle-Hunkin, Mr Fry said: "Mobile libraries are lifelines for rural communities.

"I know. I grew up in the remote Norfolk countryside.

"The arrival every other Thursday of our mobile library quite literally changed my life.

"The idea that such a vital, beautiful, simple service should be denied to future generations is heart-breaking."