Surveys asking for ideas to reduce public spending in Guernsey and Alderney have had more than 1,800 suggestions, officials have said.

The Reducing the Cost of Public Services Sub-Committee was working to identify and recommend steps to cut government costs by at least £10m to £16m a year within five years, the States said.

The bailiwick is forecast to be facing public services funding shortfalls of about £100m a year by 2040.

The three-week public survey saw 637 respondents putting forward 1,416 suggestions, while a similar poll for public sector staff saw 196 respondents submit 394 suggestions, the States said.