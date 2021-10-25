But the parish council told the committee the development by Westcountry Land was “not required”.

It also said new homes would put pressure on amenities and infrastructure in the village including dentists, doctors, schools and roads, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.

The parish council also said there was “inadequate affordable housing” being provided and the development would impact the character of the village.

It raised questions about the affordability of the affordable homes, although there was no information on prices or rents for councillors.

The applicant’s agent, Lawrence Sly, said there was a "substantial need for affordable housing and Cornwall was in the grip of a housing crisis".

Pete Mitchell, Cornwall councillor for St Agnes, said in a statement he had "not had anybody support it and literally hundreds have said that they are against it".