Covid outbreaks battled at several care homes
More than 50 cases of Covid have been recorded at five different care homes across Dumfries and Galloway
The region's health and social care partnership says operators are facing a "challenging and difficult situation"
The public is being urged to play its part in keeping cases down in the wider community
Care home operators are battling with Covid outbreaks at a number of sites across south west Scotland.
Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership (DGHSCP) said five facilities were now affected across the region.
In total, more than 50 cases have been recorded at the homes in Annan, Castle Douglas, Kirkcudbright, Lockerbie and Dalbeattie.
DGHSCP said it was working with operators to ensure all plans were in place to manage the outbreaks.
The sites affected are:
Annan Court Care Home in Annan - 21 cases
Carlingwark House in Castle Douglas - 10 cases
Merse House in Kirkcudbright - nine cases
Dryfemount Care Home in Lockerbie - nine cases
Alma McFadyen Care Centre in Dalbeattie - seven cases
The health partnership said the operators were facing a "challenging and difficult situation".
However, it said they and their staff deserved "full credit" for the responses that had been mounted.
DGHSCP added that "very high numbers" of cases were still being recorded right across the region.
It said everyone had a part to play in trying to limit the spread of Covid and protect themselves and "loved ones, neighbours, colleagues and communities".