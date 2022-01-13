Care home operators are battling with Covid outbreaks at a number of sites across south west Scotland.

Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership (DGHSCP) said five facilities were now affected across the region.

In total, more than 50 cases have been recorded at the homes in Annan, Castle Douglas, Kirkcudbright, Lockerbie and Dalbeattie.

DGHSCP said it was working with operators to ensure all plans were in place to manage the outbreaks.

The sites affected are:

Annan Court Care Home in Annan - 21 cases

Carlingwark House in Castle Douglas - 10 cases

Merse House in Kirkcudbright - nine cases

Dryfemount Care Home in Lockerbie - nine cases

Alma McFadyen Care Centre in Dalbeattie - seven cases

The health partnership said the operators were facing a "challenging and difficult situation".

However, it said they and their staff deserved "full credit" for the responses that had been mounted.

DGHSCP added that "very high numbers" of cases were still being recorded right across the region.

It said everyone had a part to play in trying to limit the spread of Covid and protect themselves and "loved ones, neighbours, colleagues and communities".