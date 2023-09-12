Plans for waterfront homes, a care home, gym, swimming pool and spa have been given the go-ahead in principle.

Developers want to build 133 flats in blocks between four and six storeys high and eight townhouses at Newton's Road, Weymouth.

The plans also include offices, a restaurant, public open spaces and parking for 200 cars on the former defence research site.

If it gets planning permission, the development is expected to take three years to complete.