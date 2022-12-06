The ever-changing commuter belt city of Chelmsford - the county town of Essex - has experienced one of the country's most severe declines in its number of shops.

Total retail units have decreased from 822 to 760, which at -7.5%, represented the eighth largest percentage decline of any UK district.

T﻿he Ordnance Survey research, which compared the net change between the first quarters of 2020 and 2022, also showed a 13.1% increase in cafes, snack bars and tearooms in Chelmsford.

T﻿he media regulator Ofcom previously reported a 48% increase in online shopping sales during the pandemic.