A 23-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering 18-year-old Cameron Reilly, in Dunleer, County Louth, four years ago.

Mr Reilly, a hospitality student, was found dead in a field in May 2018.

Aaron Connolly, of Willistown, Drumcar, had previously pleaded not guilty to the murder.

After more than ten and a half hours of deliberation, which began on Tuesday, the jury returned a unanimous verdict.

Mr Reilly had been out with a group of friends in Dunleer.

They had been drinking in a field and left about midnight to get food from a takeaway.

Mr Reilly returned to the field. His body was found there the following morning.